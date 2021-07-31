Celebrity Interviews That Have Some Interesting Vibes

“Me and who?” I say as I play the clip of Jesse Eisenberg’s interview with Romina Puga.
Listen…celebrities are weird. They’re just like us (or worse, depending on who it is and who you ask). They’re awkward and funny simply because they are of the human condition.
So sit back, relax, and enjoy this compilation of the weirdest (most interesting? intriguing?) celebrity interviews.
The interviewer remarks that, “There is so much sexual tension happening here,” to which Aubrey replies, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
There’s something about her delivery — the way she bobs her head back and forth and her very clear enunciation of the word “vogue.” It’s almost…dare I say, camp?
5.
When Emma Stone was tricked by Graham Norton into thinking he had arranged for her to meet the Spice Girls.
I mean, this is clearly the face of someone who has been cheated.
Please, just watch this over-edited clip of the incident, which actually makes the moment play out like a horror movie.
Shailene was simply iconic for this (I don’t make the rules).
Let’s unpack this.
When the clip resurfaced during quarantine, people were expeditious in turning it into a meme.
“Do you wear wigs?” “Have you worn wigs?” “Will you wear wigs?” “When will you wear wigs?”
What are some of your favorite celebrity interviews that you believe exude strange, awkward, or unplaceable vibes? Comment below!
