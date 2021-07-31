Celebrity Interviews That Have Some Interesting Vibes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“Me and who?” I say as I play the clip of Jesse Eisenberg’s interview with Romina Puga.

Listen…celebrities are weird. They’re just like us (or worse, depending on who it is and who you ask). They’re awkward and funny simply because they are of the human condition.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

So sit back, relax, and enjoy this compilation of the weirdest (most interesting? intriguing?) celebrity interviews.

View this video on YouTube


Romina Puga / Say My Name / YouTube

I had to kick this list off with a bang! Personally, this is one of my favorite things in existence ever, and I have to rewatch it at least once a month. While the interview received some backlash, which branded Jesse as “obnoxious,” I can definitely see a flirtatious tone here with the back-and-forth banter.

2.

The interview where Aubrey Plaza almost laser-beamed Michael Cera with her eyes.

View this video on YouTube


Sun TV / YouTube

In this red carpet interview for the cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, you can watch Michael try to grab Aubrey’s mic away from her, and what happens next is so chaotic I barely have the words to describe it. I will be rewatching the clip endlessly until I figure out if Aubrey is genuinely peeved or remarkably deadpan.

The interviewer remarks that, “There is so much sexual tension happening here,” to which Aubrey replies, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”


Sun TV / YouTube

Aubrey and Michael did indeed date for a while in the early 2010s, but as one YouTube commenter notes, “There are so many levels of irony and sarcasm in this exchange that I don’t even know what’s real anymore.” Yeah.

There’s something about her delivery — the way she bobs her head back and forth and her very clear enunciation of the word “vogue.” It’s almost…dare I say, camp?


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage via Getty Images

When asked where the inspiration for the streaks of blue come from, she says, “I don’t know! I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue Party.”

5.

When Emma Stone was tricked by Graham Norton into thinking he had arranged for her to meet the Spice Girls.

View this video on YouTube


The Graham Norton Show / Via youtube.com

In this interview, host Graham Norton exercised a threatening amount of power over Emma as he exploits her love for the Spice Girls. Wielding this power, he then proceeds to crush her dreams.

I mean, this is clearly the face of someone who has been cheated.

Please, just watch this over-edited clip of the incident, which actually makes the moment play out like a horror movie.

how was the party i wasn’t invited actually no that’s not the truth ellen you were invited ask everybody dakota johnson ellen degeneres video meme


Twitter: @7marcelluz / Via Twitter: @7marcelluz

7.

The moment when Shailene Woodley told her interviewer, “Well you should probably eat.”

View this video on YouTube


MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet / Zachary Morritt

The transcript of the most well-known portion of this interview with Jamie Lee from The Pete Holmes Show is as follows: “Are you hungry right now?” “Not at all.” “Really?! I’m so hungry.” “Well you should probably eat.”

Shailene was simply iconic for this (I don’t make the rules).

are you hungry right now not at all really i’m so hungry well you should probably eat shailene woodley interview mtv movie awards


Twitter: @bllreactions / Via Twitter: @bllreactions

Her straight-faced, no-nonsense delivery is unmatched, and I actually think her response provides a succinct commentary (in a post-modernist, nihilistic main character syndrome, Nietzschean, anti-consumerist, looking for Alaska, Ludditean, Kafkaesque, pro-Doc Marten wearer, anti-modernist way) for this time in Hollywood (circa 2014), when the quirky pizza-eating feminism culture was at its prime. Yes, I am referencing Jennifer Lawrence.

8.

When Kanye West demanded answers about what Lady Gaga knows about cameras.

View this video on YouTube


BBC Radio 1 / YouTube/ltbutler6 / Via youtube.com

In this short clip from a BBC Radio 1 interview, Kanye is talking about consumerism and marketing products, when he randomly says, “‘Cause look at Gaga — she’s the creative director of Polaroid. I like some of the Gaga songs…what the FUCK does she know about cameras?”

Let’s unpack this.


Neil Mockford / GC Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images

I have many questions about this particular moment, including, but not limited to: What are some of the Gaga songs Kanye likes? Does he listen to them regularly? The two were planning on doing a joint tour back when they had just released their hit albums 808s & Heartbreak and The Fame Monster, respectively — would they be interested in collaborating again? What the fuck DOES Lady Gaga know about cameras?


9.

When Prince Harry ran out of an interview.

View this video on YouTube


YouTube / On Demand News

In this 2013 interview in Afghanistan, Prince Harry is seen talking to someone offscreen, after which he is prompted to bolt out of his interview toward a helicopter. Granted, there was an apparent emergency, but it’s still a hilarious, unexpected moment. To see the run happen, start the video at the 35-second mark.

When the clip resurfaced during quarantine, people were expeditious in turning it into a meme.

Prince Harry Charles Albert David Windsor, Duke of Sussex running away from interview upon hearing the introduction to the box by Roddy ricch fan edit reaction video

Credit: @BriMalandro


Twitter: @rombmedia / Via Twitter: @rombmedia

People would dub music over the clip, making it seem like Harry was running toward where the song was coming from.

View this video on YouTube


mydiarylife / YouTube / Via youtube.com

This is quite literally one of the funniest interviews I’ve ever seen, real or fake. The interview begins at the 2-minute-and-30-second mark, where Dominic pretends to be a German interviewer. The setup was coordinated through an audio call so that Elijah couldn’t tell it was the actor, and he actually believed the interview was real.

“Do you wear wigs?” “Have you worn wigs?” “Will you wear wigs?” “When will you wear wigs?”

View this video on YouTube


big ol grub / YouTube / Via youtube.com

In the interview, which gets more and more absurd with each minute, Dominic comments on Elijah’s hair length in various media appearances. He then proceeds to ask if Elijah wears wigs, if he has ever worn a wig, if he will in the future wear wigs, and when he will do so, which leads Elijah to scream and burst out in laughter. Just do yourself a favor and watch the clip already!!!

11.

When Paul Rudd and Jason Segel were most likely high in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

View this video on YouTube


FlickFlock / Rotten Tomatoes / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The title truly says it all. During this interview doing promo for I Love You, Man, Paul and Jason proceed to make up an imaginary friend named Gideon, talk in accents, make faces, and just generally goof off in the most random ways imaginable. At one point, Paul fake-attacks Jason with a mannequin. At another, Jason — nearly in tears — says, “I think they’re bringing us bread.” (Honestly, I’d probably cry over this news too.) All in all, I just wanna know what strain elicited this result, because I may or may not need to stock up.

12.

And finally, when Lady Gaga was extremely candid in this 2011 MTV interview.

View this video on YouTube


MTV / emma/YouTube / Via youtube.com

In this interview with MTV celebrating the release of Born This Way, Lady Gaga is asked fan questions, one of which is, “If you could do something dangerous just once with no risk, what would you do?” Without missing a beat, Lady Gaga answers, “Die.”

What are some of your favorite celebrity interviews that you believe exude strange, awkward, or unplaceable vibes? Comment below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR