Cardano Faces a 60%-90% Crash Ahead, says Peter Brandt By CoinQuora

Cardano Faces a 60%-90% Crash Ahead, says Peter Brandt
- (ADA) faces a 60%-90% drop.
- Cardano token is already up 600% on a year-to-date time frame.
Peter Brandt a veteran analyst posted a tweet saying that the Cardano token (ADA) is set for a 60%-90% crash. In detail, Brandt used a classic technical pattern known as Head and Shoulders to pinpoint the prediction.
I remember being scoffed at unmercifully when I identified this top in $LTCUSD back in mid 2018
Hey Cardano trolls $ADAUSD , take aim… pic.twitter.com/3gytNHW4cR
— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 30, 2021
