Brazilian cement makers CSN, Apodi, Mizu, Votorantim, Intercement bid for LafargeHolcim assets -sources

SAO PAULO — Brazilian cement makers CSN Cimentos, a subsidiary of steelmaker CSN SA; Cimentos Mizu; and Cimento Apodi, in which Titan Cement International has a stake, are among the bidders for assets LafargeHolcim Ltd has put for sale, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, expects proceeds of $1 billion to $1.5 billion, the people said on condition of anonymity to disclose private talks.

The three smaller companies are aiming to acquire a large part of Lafarge’s operations in the country which include 10 production plants, the sources said.