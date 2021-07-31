Bombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bombardier Inc’s Global 7000 business jet flight test vehicle is shown on the floor of the company’s assembly line in Toronto, Ontario November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Euan Rocha
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The union workers at Bombardier (OTC:) Inc’s Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement.
The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, voted to accept a preliminary deal reached on Friday, which includes wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said.
