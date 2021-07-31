Bitcoin accumulation accelerates among ‘whales’ and ‘fish,’ while BTC rallies to $40K By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin accumulation accelerates among ‘whales’ and ‘fish,’ while BTC rallies to $40K
Both small and rich (BTC) traders accumulated the benchmark cryptocurrency en masse during the period when its prices rose from below $30,000 to over $40,000, signaling their confidence in the asset’s long-term bullish setup.
The basis of the upside outlook came from Ecoinometrics, a crypto-focused newsletter service. It highlighted in its latest edition a flurry of on-chain data that tracked the flow of Bitcoin into wallets that belonged to the richest crypto traders, known as “whales,” and to entities that held the cryptocurrency in smaller quantities — the so-called “small fish.”
