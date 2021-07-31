Binance Halts Operation in Malaysia by Mid-August By CoinQuora



Binance Halts Operation in Malaysia by Mid-August



Binance to stop operation in the next 14 days in Malaysia.

Binance will stop its futures and derivatives products offerings in Italy, Germany.

On Friday, Malaysia’s Securities Commission digital asset exchange Binance to halt operation in the next 14 days for illegally operating a crypto exchange.

In addition, the commission said Binance must disable both its website and mobile applications 14 days from July 26. However, immediately ceasing all media and marketing activities. And immediately restricting Malaysian investors from accessing Binance’s group in Telegram, a messaging app.

Moreover, this comes after the commission already added Binance to the country’s alert list of unauthorized entities in July 2020. All crypto asset exchanges, as per the commission, have to be registered. Added to this, a public reprimand is offered against Binance Holdings Limited, its CEO Zhao Cha…

