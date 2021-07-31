Binance Fully Integrates Polygon (MATIC) Token Wallet By CoinQuora

Binance Fully Integrates Polygon (MATIC) Token Wallet
  • Binance completes Polygon (MATIC) mainnet token wallet integration.
  • Transactions should now be lower compared to using the Polygon-Ethereum bridge.

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance announced that it has completed the wallet integration for the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet token. Even more, it has also opened deposits and withdrawals for MATIC.

Firstly this means, Binance traders can deposit and withdraw MATIC through their Binance accounts. More so, they can also interact with decentralized applications, or DApps, like Sushiswap, Balancer, Aave, and more.

Additionally to supporting MATIC mainnet token deposits and withdrawals, Binance also aims to support deposits and withdrawals of ERC20, BEP2, and BEP20 MATIC tokens.

Polygon solves hurdles associated with

