Binance completes Polygon wallet integration By Cointelegraph

Binance completes Polygon wallet integration
Binance has fully integrated the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet onto its platform, according to a press release. From now on, Binance traders can deposit and withdraw MATIC through their Binance accounts while also interacting with decentralized applications, or DApps, like Sushiswap, Balancer, Aave, and more.
This integration is meant to ensure that traders can utilize said DApps cheaply and efficiently without using the existing Polygon bridge.
