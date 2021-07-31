Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News By Reuters



(Reuters) – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) Inc-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is in talks with ministers about building a factory in the UK that could include a big state support package, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The company, which is also backed by Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co, has been in negotiations with the British government for weeks about the construction of a plant near Bristol, the report https:// added.

The talks are not yet at an advanced stage and any investment decision is likely to be ultimately worth well over 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion), the report said, citing sources.

Rivian, seen as a potential rival to Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc, said this month it expects to begin first deliveries of its R1T pick-up truck in September and its R1S SUV in the autumn.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)