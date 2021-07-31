7 Key Factors That Make Fantom Superior To Other Layer-1 Blockchains By CoinQuora



7 Key Factors That Make Fantom Superior To Other Layer-1 Blockchains



To be at par with legacy payment processing systems blockchains need to achieve high scalability without compromising on their security and decentralization. Layer 1 solutions are standalone blockchain networks with high scalability and security, whereas Layer 2 solutions are sidechains that sit on top of a parent blockchain.

Among all such solutions, Fantom is the most promising layer 1 solution to blockchain scalability.

Fantom is a decentralized, open-source, permissionless blockchain with smart contract support. Its decentralization, security, and scalability rival the likes of any traditional banking system as well as other blockchains.

In this article, we have outlined the reasons why Fantom is superior to other blockchain solutions.

Easy Onboarding

Want to buy Fantom’s native token – FTM? Go to popular exchanges like Binance, Bitfinex, Gate.io, or Gemini and make your purchase. That’s how easy it is to be a part of the Fantom ecosystem.

Other layer 1 or layer 2 blockchains have a hard onboarding process. Firstly, you are required to use a bridge to buy the native token…

Continue reading on CoinQuora