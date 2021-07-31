$45 billion asset manager GoldenTree invests in Bitcoin By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. $45 billion asset manager GoldenTree invests in Bitcoin

GoldenTree asset management, an investment firm founded in 2000 by Steve Tananbaum, has reportedly been stockpiling for several years now.

The firm, which holds over $45 billion worth of assets under management, has made its move into the crypto space by acquiring an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin.

According to a Saturday report by The Street, the New York-based firm has been adding Bitcoin to its balance sheets as a form of expansion to the wide range of debt-focused strategies it is known for. GoldenTree has also reportedly had internal discussions to create a team solely dedicated to its cryptocurrency investments.

This move further increases the number of large asset managers who continue to show interest in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Institutional investors are also seeing an increase in demand for crypto services.

As reported by BTC PEERS, German regulators recently approved new policies that allow institutional funds to invest up to 20% of their portfolio in cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, banking giants such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), and The Bank of America (NYSE:) are already offering crypto services to their clients.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR