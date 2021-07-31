3 reasons why Ethereum price might not hit $5,000 anytime soon By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Ethereum price might not hit $5,000 anytime soon
Ether (ETH) price has been in a downward spiral ever since the co-founder Vitalik Buterin presented at the StartmeupHK Festival 2021. In a fireside chat session on May 27, Vitalik stated that several internal team conflicts caused the Proof-of-Stake migration to delay its launch.
As reported by Cointelegraph, ‘Phase One,’ which introduces scalability through sharding, has been postponed to 2022. Furthermore, DeFi’s inherently decentralized nature might not be entirely beneficial because the sharding-style processing would need to run transactions through a relay chain.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.