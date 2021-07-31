Home Business $25B investment firm adds ‘riskier’ Grayscale GBTC and ETHE for clients By...

$25B investment firm adds ‘riskier’ Grayscale GBTC and ETHE for clients By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

$25B investment firm adds ‘riskier’ Grayscale GBTC and ETHE for clients

(BTC) and Ether (ETH) exposure has come to one of the world’s biggest automated investment firms.

In a blog post on July 29, Wealthfront, which has $25 billion in assets, confirmed that it had added two Grayscale funds to its suite of investment options.

ARK Invest’s GBTC holdings (purple). Source: Cathiesark.com