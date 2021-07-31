13 Famous Actors Embarrassed By A Movie They Were In

Unfortunately for these actors, you can’t erase the past.
1.
Ben Affleck, Daredevil
2.
Michelle Pfeiffer, Grease 2
3.
Halle Berry, Catwoman
4.
Lindsay Lohan, I Know Who Killed Me
5.
Nicole Kidman, Australia
6.
Channing Tatum, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
7.
Will Smith, After Earth
8.
Cher, Burlesque
9.
Kelly Clarkson, From Justin to Kelly
10.
Bill Murray, Garfield
11.
Jaime Lee Curtis, Virus
12.
Charlize Theron, Reindeer Games
13.
And finally, Zac Efron, High School Musical
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.