13 Famous Actors Embarrassed By A Movie They Were In

Unfortunately for these actors, you can’t erase the past.

1.

Ben Affleck, Daredevil


20th Century Studios

In a 2016 interview with TimesTalks, Ben Affleck said he “hated” Daredevil.  It drove him to do Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice because he “wanted, for once, to get one of these movies and do it right — to do a good version.”

2.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Grease 2


Paramount

Michelle Pfeiffer told Hollywood.com in 2007, “I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was. At the time, was young and didn’t know better…I hear it’s a cult movie now.”

3.

Halle Berry, Catwoman


Warner Bros

When Halle Berry accepted her Razzie Award for Worst Actress in the film, she said, “I wanna thank Warner Bros. for giving me the opportunity to take part in this terrible film. This is what my career needed: going from the top to the very bottom.”

4.

Lindsay Lohan, I Know Who Killed Me


Sony

When a fan tweeted at Lindsay Lohan about watching the film twice in one night, she responded, “Two times too many!”

5.

Nicole Kidman, Australia


20th Century Studios

When Nicole Kidman was talking to a Sydney radio station about the romance film, she said, “I can’t look at this movie and be proud of what I’ve done.”

6.

Channing Tatum, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra


Paramount

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Channing Tatum said, “I fucking hate that movie. I hate that movie. I was pushed into doing that movie.” He also added that “the script wasn’t any good.”

7.

Will Smith, After Earth


Sony

In a 2015 interview with Esquire, Will Smith said After Earth “was the most painful failure” in his career. He noted that it was extra “excruciating” because he led his son, Jaden, into the project with him.

8.

Cher, Burlesque


Sony

Cher told The Guardian in 2013 that director Steve Antin was “a really terrible director” and said “It could have been a much better film. It was always sad that it was not a good film.”

9.

Kelly Clarkson, From Justin to Kelly


20th Century Studios

In 2015, Kelly Clarkson told Us Weekly, “I cried for a solid hour on the phone with the creator of American Idol and pleaded to be let out of the contract that said I had to film From Justin to Kelly.”

10.

Bill Murray, Garfield


20th Century Studios

In a Reddit interview, Bill Murray said the only reason he signed on to Garfield was because he thought the director — Joel Cohen — was one of the Coen brothers. “I wasn’t thinking clearly, but it was spelled Cohen, not Coen. I love the Coen brothers’ movies. I think that Joel Coen is a wonderful comedic mind,” he wrote. “So I didn’t really bother to finish the script. I thought, ‘He’s great, I’ll do it.'”

11.

Jaime Lee Curtis, Virus


Universal

Jaime Lee Curtis called Virus a “piece of shit” in a 2018 interview for her film Halloween. “It is so bad that it’s shocking,” she said. “That’s the only good reason to be in bad movies. Then, when your friends have [bad] movies, you can say ‘Ahhhh, I’ve got the best one.’ I’m bringing Virus.”

12.

Charlize Theron, Reindeer Games


Miramax

“That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” Charlize Theron told Esquire in 2008. “But even though the movie might suck, I got to work with John Frankenheimer,” she said. “I wasn’t lying to myself — that’s why I did it. I mean, he directed The Manchurian Candidate, which is like the movie of all movies.”

13.

And finally, Zac Efron, High School Musical


Disney

Zac Efron told Men’s Journal that when he thinks about the period where he was in HSM, “I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes.”

