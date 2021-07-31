13 Famous Actors Embarrassed By A Movie They Were In



20th Century Studios



In a Reddit interview, Bill Murray said the only reason he signed on to Garfield was because he thought the director — Joel Cohen — was one of the Coen brothers. “I wasn’t thinking clearly, but it was spelled Cohen, not Coen. I love the Coen brothers’ movies. I think that Joel Coen is a wonderful comedic mind,” he wrote. “So I didn’t really bother to finish the script. I thought, ‘He’s great, I’ll do it.'”