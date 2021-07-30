Yuan eases, but set for best week in two months

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the
dollar on Friday but looked set for its best weekly gain in two
months after sharp swings in investor sentiment during recent
days.
The onshore yuan opened at 6.4638 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4591 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the
midday level, it would have firmed 0.33% to the dollar – its
biggest weekly gain since late May.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
set the midpoint at 6.4602 per dollar, 340 pips or
0.53%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4942, and was the
strongest since June 30.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.97 from
the previous close of 91.883, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.461 per dollar.
Currency traders said the yuan’s movements were tracking the
performance of Chinese shares, as some investors feared huge
losses in the stocks could trigger capital outflows.
China and Hong Kong stock markets had high volatility this
week, as global investors dumped shares in Chinese companies
after Beijing published rules banning for-profit tutoring in
core school subjects and launched an anti-monopoly campaign
against tech giants.
Official efforts to stem the sell-off succeeded in trimming
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
losses.
“Just as one expects regulatory risks to worsen, there was
action to calm the markets,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a
note. “CNH vols came off, and the heat on the RMB was taken off
as quickly as it came. Nevertheless, the dip was arrested at the
6.4500 support. Revert back to the wait-and-see, range-bound
mode for the pair.”
Traders attributed the weekly gain to heavy dollar selling
by Chinese exporters after the yuan breached the psychologically
important 6.5 per dollar level earlier in the week.
Investor sentiment and Chinese share markets exerted more
influence over the yuan this week, according to traders, than
comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting the U.S. central
bank was in no rush to taper its stimulus.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
By midday, there were net inflows into Chinese shares of
11.14 billion yuan via the Stock Connect scheme this week, down
from inflows of 29.5 billion yuan last week.
The yuan market at 0402 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4602 6.4942 0.53%
Spot yuan 6.4591 6.4566 -0.04%
Divergence from -0.02%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.07%
Spot change since 2005 28.14%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.46 98.36 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.97 91.883 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.461 -0.03%
*
Offshore 6.6343 -2.62%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.