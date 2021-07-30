Yuan eases, but set for best week in two months

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the

dollar on Friday but looked set for its best weekly gain in two

months after sharp swings in investor sentiment during recent

days.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.4638 per dollar and

was changing hands at 6.4591 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the

previous late session close.

If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the

midday level, it would have firmed 0.33% to the dollar – its

biggest weekly gain since late May.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint at 6.4602 per dollar, 340 pips or

0.53%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4942, and was the

strongest since June 30.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.97 from

the previous close of 91.883, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.461 per dollar.

Currency traders said the yuan’s movements were tracking the

performance of Chinese shares, as some investors feared huge

losses in the stocks could trigger capital outflows.

China and Hong Kong stock markets had high volatility this

week, as global investors dumped shares in Chinese companies

after Beijing published rules banning for-profit tutoring in

core school subjects and launched an anti-monopoly campaign

against tech giants.

Official efforts to stem the sell-off succeeded in trimming

losses.

“Just as one expects regulatory risks to worsen, there was

action to calm the markets,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a

note. “CNH vols came off, and the heat on the RMB was taken off

as quickly as it came. Nevertheless, the dip was arrested at the

6.4500 support. Revert back to the wait-and-see, range-bound

mode for the pair.”

Traders attributed the weekly gain to heavy dollar selling

by Chinese exporters after the yuan breached the psychologically

important 6.5 per dollar level earlier in the week.

Investor sentiment and Chinese share markets exerted more

influence over the yuan this week, according to traders, than

comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting the U.S. central

bank was in no rush to taper its stimulus.

By midday, there were net inflows into Chinese shares of

11.14 billion yuan via the Stock Connect scheme this week, down

from inflows of 29.5 billion yuan last week.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4602 6.4942 0.53%

Spot yuan 6.4591 6.4566 -0.04%

Divergence from -0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.07%

Spot change since 2005 28.14%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.46 98.36 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.97 91.883 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.461 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6343 -2.62%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR