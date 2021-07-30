XinFin Partners with Guarda Wallet and Simplex to Provide Easy Fiat Onramp for XDC By DailyCoin



XinFin Partners with Guarda Wallet and Simplex to Provide Easy Fiat Onramp for XDC



Guarda Wallet, with its Simplex-powered fiat onramp functionality, has added instant buy support for XinFin’s XDC token, allowing the wallet’s users to instantly buy XDC with debit and credit cards, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay or global bank deposits.

The integration is an important piece for adoption of the XDC Network hybrid blockchain infrastructure, as the XDC native network token grants the ability to pay for transactions and smart contract usage. Adding new and easy ways of acquiring XDC ultimately benefits the network by opening it up to a larger community of users and developers.

The XDC token can be purchased on Guarda Wallet thanks to its integration with industry leader, Simplex. Within seconds, users are able to get XDC directly to their wallet by paying with debit or credit cards, Apple Pay or instant wire transfers (where supported). As Guarda’s partner, Simplex handles the conversion and offers its deep expertise and wide adoption to facilitate a smooth exchange process.

Guarda is a multicurrency wallet that is available for web, mobile, desktop and as a Chrome extension. Guarda supports over 50 major blockchains, thousands of tokens and dozens of stablecoins. Guarda has supported XinFin’s XDC Network since 2020, but the partnership did not include an instant buy feature, until now.

XinFin’s XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain project with a focus on enterprise customers. The platform continues where J.P. Morgan left off with the Quorum project, and is ultimately based on an enterprise-optimized version of . Since its inception, XinFin has focused heavily on notable partnerships to bring mainstream adoption to blockchain technology, powered by its XDPoS consensus mechanism that guarantees the required performance for this goal.

“It’s important to make XDC as widely available as possible to bootstrap adoption and network effects, and to that point we’re very excited for this new stage of the partnership with Guarda Wallet,”

said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-founder of XinFin.

“We believe in the XinFin mission and support the project, and are very happy to be offering a sleek and easy integration to instantly buy XDC on our app,”

said Paul Sokolov, CEO of Guarda Wallet.

“The importance of good user experience should not be understated. Many users want something simpler than placing orders on an exchange, and that’s the need we are satisfying through a partnership with Simplex.”

“We’re delighted to be adding support for XDC, empowering millions of users to purchase the XDC Network’s native coin instantly with their everyday credit or debit card via our trusted and long-time partner, Guarda Wallet,”

said Ari Last, VP Business Development at Simplex.

“Crypto should be accessible to all, and through this partnership with XinFin and Guarda, we are one step closer towards that goal.”

