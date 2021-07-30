White House says average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Nurse Angela Norment injects a second dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at Renaissance High Schoo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday the average number of people getting COVID-19 vaccination shots is up 30% at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States.
“Today we recorded over half a million new shots … the highest number since first of July,” she said.
