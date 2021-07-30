Weaker China shares, virus woes hurt Asian markets

Article content
Emerging Asian equities weakened on
Friday, with Philippines leading losses as China shares reversed
a brief rally from the day before and virus woes kept markets on
edge.
Several regional equities, including China,
Philippines, Thailand and South Korea
were on track to post significant monthly drops, with severe
coronavirus outbreaks and a brutal mainland selloff hurting
regional sentiment.
Beijing’s announcement of new rules barring for-profit
tutoring in core school subjects resulted in a significant rout
Article content
in the country’s equity markets, and battered stocks in the
education, property and tech sectors.
Reassurances from Chinese regulators appeared to have
soothed investors’ nerves temporarily, but stocks in the
country eyed their worst month since May, 2019.
“The longer-term outlook may still depend on whether Beijing
can calm investor nerves about subsequent regulatory clampdowns
and the growth impact on its domestic firms,” Yeap Jun Rong,
Market Strategist at IG said in a note.
The latest coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has resulted in
a slump in tourism amid stricter containment measures, travel
curbs and curfews. The country’s finance ministry slashed its
2021 economic growth forecast on Thursday to 1.3% from a
previously predicted 2.3% expansion.
Malaysia and Philippines also suffer from spiking
coronavirus infections, with the later imposing lockdown
measures in Manila to prevent spread of the contagious Delta
variant.
Philippine stocks were down 3.5% and on course to
post their worst month since March of 2020, while shares in
Kuala Lampur were down 0.6%.
While the dollar languished near a one-month low following
dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve, weakness persisted
in several currencies across the region, with the yuan
trading slightly lower.
“We maintain our earlier assessment that interim hit to AxJ
FX from the bout of regulatory crackdown in China is likely to
be modest, especially with authorities stepping in to assuage
market sentiments,” Maybank analysts said in a note.
“(The) pace of AxJ FX recovery could, (however) remain
crimped by regional COVID-19 concerns.”
The Taiwan dollar saw marginal gains, while stocks
were down 0.5% ahead of the country’s second quarter
gross domestic product data.
Taiwan’s economy is expected to have expanded at a slower
pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases
hurt consumption.
Highlights
** In the Philippines, top index losers are San Miguel Corp
down 7.96%
** Thailand shares eye worst month since September 2020
** Philippines announces lockdown in Manila
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0520 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan -0.02 -5.70 -1.62 -0.40
China -0.08 +1.03 -0.71 -2.47
India -0.02 -1.66 0.15 13.02
Indonesia +0.17 -2.87 0.24 2.62
Malaysia +0.17 -4.96 -0.61 -7.59
Philippines -0.29 -4.44 -3.48 -12.18
S.Korea -0.10 -5.36 -1.11 11.60
Singapore -0.10 -2.42 0.07 11.92
Taiwan +0.07 +1.99 -0.46 17.59
Thailand -0.09 -8.91 -1.02 5.02
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
