Weaker China shares, virus woes hurt Asian markets

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jul 30, 2021  •  24 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Emerging Asian equities weakened on

Friday, with Philippines leading losses as China shares reversed

a brief rally from the day before and virus woes kept markets on

edge.

Several regional equities, including China,

Philippines, Thailand and South Korea

were on track to post significant monthly drops, with severe

coronavirus outbreaks and a brutal mainland selloff hurting

regional sentiment.

Beijing’s announcement of new rules barring for-profit

tutoring in core school subjects resulted in a significant rout

in the country’s equity markets, and battered stocks in the

education, property and tech sectors.

Reassurances from Chinese regulators appeared to have

soothed investors’ nerves temporarily, but stocks in the

country eyed their worst month since May, 2019.

“The longer-term outlook may still depend on whether Beijing

can calm investor nerves about subsequent regulatory clampdowns

and the growth impact on its domestic firms,” Yeap Jun Rong,

Market Strategist at IG said in a note.

The latest coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has resulted in

a slump in tourism amid stricter containment measures, travel

curbs and curfews. The country’s finance ministry slashed its

2021 economic growth forecast on Thursday to 1.3% from a

previously predicted 2.3% expansion.

Malaysia and Philippines also suffer from spiking

coronavirus infections, with the later imposing lockdown

measures in Manila to prevent spread of the contagious Delta

variant.

Philippine stocks were down 3.5% and on course to

post their worst month since March of 2020, while shares in

Kuala Lampur were down 0.6%.

While the dollar languished near a one-month low following

dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve, weakness persisted

in several currencies across the region, with the yuan

trading slightly lower.

“We maintain our earlier assessment that interim hit to AxJ

FX from the bout of regulatory crackdown in China is likely to

be modest, especially with authorities stepping in to assuage

market sentiments,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“(The) pace of AxJ FX recovery could, (however) remain

crimped by regional COVID-19 concerns.”

The Taiwan dollar saw marginal gains, while stocks

were down 0.5% ahead of the country’s second quarter

gross domestic product data.

Taiwan’s economy is expected to have expanded at a slower

pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases

hurt consumption.

Highlights

** In the Philippines, top index losers are San Miguel Corp

down 7.96%

** Thailand shares eye worst month since September 2020

** Philippines announces lockdown in Manila

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0520 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.02 -5.70 -1.62 -0.40

China -0.08 +1.03 -0.71 -2.47

India -0.02 -1.66 0.15 13.02

Indonesia +0.17 -2.87 0.24 2.62

Malaysia +0.17 -4.96 -0.61 -7.59

Philippines -0.29 -4.44 -3.48 -12.18

S.Korea -0.10 -5.36 -1.11 11.60

Singapore -0.10 -2.42 0.07 11.92

Taiwan +0.07 +1.99 -0.46 17.59

Thailand -0.09 -8.91 -1.02 5.02

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

