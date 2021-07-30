Weaker China shares, virus woes hurt Asian markets

tutoring in core school subjects resulted in a significant rout

Beijing’s announcement of new rules barring for-profit

were on track to post significant monthly drops, with severe

a brief rally from the day before and virus woes kept markets on

Friday, with Philippines leading losses as China shares reversed

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

2021 economic growth forecast on Thursday to 1.3% from a

curbs and curfews. The country’s finance ministry slashed its

The latest coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has resulted in

Market Strategist at IG said in a note.

and the growth impact on its domestic firms,” Yeap Jun Rong,

can calm investor nerves about subsequent regulatory clampdowns

“The longer-term outlook may still depend on whether Beijing

country eyed their worst month since May, 2019.

soothed investors’ nerves temporarily, but stocks in the

Reassurances from Chinese regulators appeared to have

in the country’s equity markets, and battered stocks in the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

previously predicted 2.3% expansion.

Malaysia and Philippines also suffer from spiking

coronavirus infections, with the later imposing lockdown

measures in Manila to prevent spread of the contagious Delta

variant.

Philippine stocks were down 3.5% and on course to

post their worst month since March of 2020, while shares in

Kuala Lampur were down 0.6%.

While the dollar languished near a one-month low following

dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve, weakness persisted

in several currencies across the region, with the yuan

trading slightly lower.

“We maintain our earlier assessment that interim hit to AxJ

FX from the bout of regulatory crackdown in China is likely to

be modest, especially with authorities stepping in to assuage