Walmart to require masks for store workers in high-risk U.S. counties

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Walmart department store pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
(Reuters) – U.S. retail giant Walmart (NYSE:) Inc is reinstating a mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3j1OzXb on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country.
The report added Walmart will encourage, but not require, shoppers to wear masks inside its stores.
