Wall Street declines with Amazon; S&P 500 on track for monthly gain

Article content NEW YORK — U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon trading on Friday with Amazon.com falling after it forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post a sixth straight month of gains. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.2%. Late on Thursday it reported revenue for the second quarter that was shy of analysts’ average estimate and said sales growth would ease in the next few quarters as customers ventured more outside the home. Shares of other internet and tech giants that did well during the lockdowns of last year, including Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, were flat to lower.

Article content “Overall earnings have been good. But Amazon … and some of last year’s winners are taking some of the air out of the market today,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This market has been driven by big tech and when tech does well, the market seems to go right along with it, and when it doesn’t,” it falls. Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June, although annual inflation accelerated further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160.7 points, or 0.46%, to 34,923.83, the S&P 500 lost 23.31 points, or 0.53%, to 4,395.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.08 points, or 0.72%, to 14,672.19.