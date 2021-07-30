U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract

Article content WASHINGTON — A U.S. government watchdog on Friday sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting a protest filed by Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. The companies had challenged the $2.9 billion award to Elon Musk’s SpaceX for the lander, arguing NASA was required to make multiple awards. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it “denied the protest arguments that NASA acted improperly in making a single award to SpaceX.”

Article content Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, said on Friday it remained convinced that there were “fundamental issues” with NASA’s decision, and that GAO was not able to address them “due to their limited jurisdiction.” Blue Origin said it will continue to advocate for two immediate providers as it believes that to be the right solution. “GAO’s decision will allow NASA and SpaceX to establish a timeline for the first crewed landing on the Moon in more than 50 years,” NASA said in a statement on Friday, adding that sending American astronauts to the moon is a priority for the Biden Administration. Dynetics, a unit of Leidos Holdings, did not immediately comment. SpaceX did not comment, but Musk sent a tweet saying just “GAO” with a flexed muscle emoji.