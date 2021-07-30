U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.42% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.42%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.42%, while the index lost 0.54%, and the index fell 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which rose 2.01% or 2.80 points to trade at 142.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) added 0.56% or 0.31 points to end at 55.38 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.37% or 0.87 points to 233.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.74% or 5.83 points to trade at 206.73 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 2.21% or 5.13 points to end at 226.50 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 1.30% or 2.31 points to 176.04.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 12.51% to 56.31, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.99% to settle at 348.15 and Fortive Corp (NYSE:) which gained 5.20% to close at 72.63.

The worst performers were Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 9.07% to 24.75 in late trade, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.50% to settle at 3329.98 and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.07% to 68.22 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Erytech Pharma SA ADR (NASDAQ:) which rose 52.31% to 6.260, Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 38.38% to settle at 8.220 and Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.41% to close at 8.29.

The worst performers were Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.69% to 69.56 in late trade, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.30% to settle at 5.52 and Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.62% to 3.995 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1932 to 1233 and 125 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2156 fell and 1323 advanced, while 143 ended unchanged.

Shares in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.37% or 0.87 to 233.75. Shares in LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 26.30% or 1.97 to 5.52.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.05% to 18.24.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.07% or 19.60 to $1811.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.15% or 0.11 to hit $73.73 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $75.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.20% to 1.1862, while USD/JPY rose 0.24% to 109.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 92.142.