U.S. Personal Spending Strengthens in June Along With Prices

(Bloomberg) — U.S. personal spending accelerated more than expected in June, reflecting a ramp up in outlays on services, while a closely watched inflation measure continued to climb. Purchases of goods and services increased 1% from a month earlier, following a downwardly revised 0.1% drop in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.5% for a second month.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.7% monthly increase in outlays. Thanks to vaccinations and a broader reopening of the economy, consumers had the confidence and ability to spend money on services like dining out as well as merchandise. With goods spending well above pre-pandemic levels, outlays have increasingly shifted to the pandemic-battered service sector. The rapid snapback in demand has outpaced supply, with companies struggling to fill open positions and acquire the materials needed for production. Those constraints have pushed prices higher and corroded Americans' buying power. Still, with the labor market well short of a full recovery, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said there is still some way to go before reducing monetary support for the economy.