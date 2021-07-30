U.S. electric vehicle backers say infrastructure bill falls short

Article content WASHINGTON — Some U.S. lawmakers and environmental and health groups spoke out on Friday for more funding for electric vehicles and charging stations, complaining the a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal unveiled this week fell short of what President Joe Biden sought. The deal unveiled includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and the White House noted it was the first-ever national investment but still only half of what Biden had called for to build a national network of 500,000 stations.

Article content One big issue over the last week is how Congress would allocate $7.5 billion for electric school buses and other clean transit projects. The final deal also cut some funding for public transit systems. But the groups and lawmakers hold out hope Congress will do more to address climate issues and boost electric vehicles in a separate measure without Republican support that could total $3.5 trillion. Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat who chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee, won concessions to allow zero-emission buses to qualify for $5 billion of the $7.5 billion fund, aides said. “I fought every step of the way to ensure that this legislation doesn’t put more dirty diesel buses on the roads–and you can be sure I’ll be working to fund more clean transportation investments in the days and weeks to come,” Carper said Friday.