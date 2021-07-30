U.S. dollar net longs climb to highest since early March 2020 -CFTC, Reuters

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of

net longs last week after being net short for 16 months.

million the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning flipped to

billion in the week ended July 27, from net longs of $399.69

The value of the net short dollar position advanced to $2.99

year, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures

the latest week to their highest level since early March last

NEW YORK — U.S. dollar net longs rose in

International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,

euro, British pound and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and

Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of dollar positioning that

includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,

Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net

long position of $2.88 billion this week, compared with net

longs of $222 million the week before.

The dollar has gained ground the last few weeks on

safe-haven bids on concerns about the fast-spreading Delta

coronavirus variant and worries about China’s economy, said

Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist, at Capital

Economics.

Both factors remain “wildcards that may keep the dollar