U.S. dollar net longs climb to highest since early March 2020 -CFTC, Reuters

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. dollar net longs rose in
the latest week to their highest level since early March last
year, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position advanced to $2.99
billion in the week ended July 27, from net longs of $399.69
million the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning flipped to
net longs last week after being net short for 16 months.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,
euro, British pound and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and
Australian dollars.
In a broader measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net
long position of $2.88 billion this week, compared with net
longs of $222 million the week before.
The dollar has gained ground the last few weeks on
safe-haven bids on concerns about the fast-spreading Delta
coronavirus variant and worries about China’s economy, said
Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist, at Capital
Economics.
Both factors remain “wildcards that may keep the dollar
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
strong near term.”
For the month of July, however, the dollar index posted a
minor 0.2% decline after rising 2.8% in June.
The rise in dollar longs came as longs on the euro and
Canadian dollar declined, data showed.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin net shorts rose to
1,572 contracts in the week ended July 27, from net shorts of
1,192 the previous week.
Bitcoin’s bullish momentum has lost steam the last few
months amid a wave of global regulatory crackdown on the crypto
sector. After hitting $40,000 this week, bitcoin was unable to
surge higher. It was last up 0.3% at $40,124.
Since hitting an all-time high of just under $65,000 in
mid-April, bitcoin has fallen about 38%.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
$6.826 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 32,975 35,474
Short 92,909 91,205
Net -59,934 -55,731
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-5.63 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 202,245 208,669
Short 164,119 162,847
Net 38,126 45,822
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$0.493 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 41,194 44,223
Short 46,878 47,720
Net -5,684 -3,497
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-1.161 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 18,262 18,061
Short 9,773 10,019
Net 8,489 8,042
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-0.427 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 47,048 59,883
Short 41,674 46,968
Net 5,374 12,915
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$2.896 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 57,415 57,072
Short 96,762 92,762
Net -39,347 -35,690
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.661 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 65,404 66,141
Short 91,811 94,562
Net -26,407 -28,421
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.099 billion
27 Jul 2021 Prior week
week
Long 19,505 20,671
Short 18,084 17,625
Net 1,421 3,046
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft
and David Gregorio)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.