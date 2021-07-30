U.S. authorities probing Emergent BioSolutions over COVID-19 vaccine issues -filing By Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Drug manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc on Friday said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from a swathe of U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

Emergent has received “preliminary inquiries and subpoenas to produce documents” from the lawmakers, the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Maryland and New York Attorneys General, the company said in a filing on Friday.

