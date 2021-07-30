TSX down as commodity-linked stocks weigh

Article content Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy and mining stocks, while official data showed the nation’s economy most likely expanded in June. * The energy sector dropped 0.8% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,825 an ounce. * At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.11 points, or 0.27%, at 20,257.67.

Article content * Statistics Canada said the Canadian economy most likely expanded by 0.7% in June as businesses reopened after shutdowns imposed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. * While producer prices in Canada were unchanged in June from May as a decline in lumber prices offset rises in other categories, Statistics Canada said. * Eldorado Gold Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, after the miner missed its second-quarter revenue estimates, and the second biggest decliner was lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp, down 2.2%. * The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector remain unchanged. * On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 137 issues declined for a 1.65-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.08 million shares traded.