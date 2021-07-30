The Crown: First glimpse of Imelda Staunton as the Queen is released ahead of season five

Fans have been given a first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the forthcoming season of The Crown.

Series five of Netflix’s hit period drama will see the Harry Potter star take over the role from the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman, who played the part in seasons three and four.

It has been confirmed that Staunton will portray the Queen in the new season of the series. Staunton will reprise the role for the sixth and final season.

Filming on the fifth season was due to begin last month, so the series is expected to be delayed until 2022.

However, an “early glimpse” of Staunton in the role has been released via the series’ official Twitter account.

“An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton,” reads the caption, accompanied by an image of Staunton in costume.

The actor is seen wearing a pearl necklace, yellow patterned blouse and a hairdo in a similar fashion to the Queen’s current style.

Staunton will be joined in the new series by Lesley Manville, who will take over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, as well as Jonathan Pryce, who will star as Prince Phillip.

Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki will assume the role of Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin’s portrayal, with Dominic West confirmed to play Prince Charles.

With the events of season four wrapping up in Christmas 1989, season five will jump forward in time to the Nineties.

