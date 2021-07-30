Taiwan’s Q2 GDP growth slows but exports remain strong

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter as a sudden spike in domestic COVID-19 cases weighed on consumption, though the island’s hi-tech exports remained strong as the global “work from home” boom shows no sign of easing.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.47% in April-June from a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

The reading was well above the 6.05% increase forecast in a Reuters poll, but down from the first quarter’s 8.92% rise.