T.Y. Lin International’s Nyree Quintero Promoted to Director for Alternative Delivery, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO — T.Y. Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Nyree Quintero, TYLI Vice President and former Deputy Director, Alternative Delivery Method Group (ADMG), has been promoted to Director for Alternative Delivery, Americas. In her role, Quintero will be responsible for assuring overall performance for ADM projects at the enterprise level by providing oversight, guidance, and best practices to the firm’s Market Sectors. She reports to Tom Price, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TYLI Group.
Quintero has more than 25 years of national and international experience in construction for the heavy civil infrastructure industry. Her extensive leadership skills include providing project and team management and technical expertise for large, complex ADM projects. Her vast experience also includes construction management, risk management, contract administration, and acting as Designer, Contractor, and Owner’s representative.
Quintero’s current ADM projects include serving as Principal in Charge for the Owner’s Representative contract for the 4th Bridge over the Panama Canal in Panama. TYLI is the Owner’s Engineer to the Republic of Panama Ministry of Public Works for the $1.5 billion ADM project. The project includes a 1,000-meter-long cable-stayed bridge, approach bridges, and three major interchanges to collect and distribute road and metro-rail traffic crossing the canal between the east and west areas of Panama City.
Quintero is also acting as Principal in Charge and Client Manager for the $1.6 billion I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Central ADM project in Texas. As part of the Alamo NEX Construction Team led by Ferrovial Construction U.S. and Webber LLC, TYLI is serving as Lead Designer and Engineer of Record for the project.
The I-35 NEX project includes building 15 miles of elevated lanes and two four-level interchanges at the I-35/I-410 North interchange and the I-35/Loop 1604. The purpose of this Texas Department of Transportation project is to improve mobility, manage vehicle congestion, and promote the efficient use of existing transportation facilities while minimizing impacts to the natural and built environment for this main artery for travel and international commerce in Texas.
As a leader in TYLI’s ADMG, Quintero has also developed a strategic approach for growth and diversification of the firm’s ADM Portfolio with a Risk Management process for new opportunities and current ADM projects. The comprehensive process considers such areas as teaming and partnerships, expertise needs, talent identification, value engineering, technical and administrative complexity, stakeholder involvement requirements, potential risks and opportunities, and more. It is updated throughout the lifecycle of each ADM project, with constant monitoring of progress and performance and the implementation of action plans to improve the practice.
“I am pleased to announce Nyree’s promotion to Director for Alternative Delivery, Americas,” said Price. “Nyree has demonstrated that she has the leadership qualities, client-centered mindset, and experience necessary to foster strong relationships with contractors and project owners and leverage T.Y. Lin International’s technical expertise and resources on alternative delivery projects. We look forward to her success in expanding market share and assuring performance for the Alternative Delivery Method Group.”
Quintero has been certified as Design-Build Professional™ by the Design-Build Institute of America and is a Certified General Contractor in the State of Florida. She is also licensed as a Professional Civil Engineer by the National Engineering and Architects Council (Consejo Profesional Nacional de Ingenieria y Arquitectura) in Colombia.
Quintero earned a Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia and a Master in Business Administration from the Universidad de La Sabana in Colombia.
About the ADMG:
TYLI’s ADMG is a talented team of professionals that provides senior-level experts, expertise, and experience in the oversight and support of ADM projects. The team collaborates with all TYLI Market Sectors to develop the most suitable and cost-effective solutions while satisfying Owner and/or Contractor goals.
TYLI has established a global reputation for designing solutions with optimum construction ease in mind. Blending advanced design and practical construction talent, knowledge of ADM particularities and decision-drivers, and a deep understanding of the stakeholder’s perspective, TYLI’s ADMG provides significant value, streamlining the decision-making process for clients and transportation officials who demand absolute accountability for their ADM projects.
About T.Y. Lin International:
Founded in 1954, T.Y. Lin International is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. T.Y. Lin International is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.
