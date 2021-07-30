Synthetix turns on layer-two alpha, launches Olympics betting on options platform By Cointelegraph

Synthetix turns on layer-two alpha, launches Olympics betting on options platform
Decentralized derivatives and synthetic asset trading protocol, Synthetix, has launched trading on the Optimistic layer two scaling platform.
The long-awaited launch was announced by the Synthetix protocol exchange Kwenta on July 30. It enables the exchange to offer faster transactions and lower fees using optimistic rollup technology.
