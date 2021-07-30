Stocks, stonks and the almighty power of the sun: What people are watching on FP video

These are the videos catching readers’ attention on the Financial Post

This week in the Financial Post’s best videos we talk to experts about whether we’ve reached peak equity and how to invest in volatile markets. We also explore the secrets of nuclear fusion and whether Canada is losing the talent wars. An eclectic mix. Enjoy!

Where to invest in volatile markets

Dennis Mitchell, CEO of Starlight Capital, speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about why markets are turbulent right now and what lies ahead.

Secrets of nuclear fusion explained

Imagine an energy that’s clean, abundant, cheap and available for everyone. It kind of sounds too good to be true, but scientists at a company called General Fusion are working in a lab outside Burnaby to harness the power of the sun, and maybe make a profit while they’re at it.

Canada is losing its competitive edge for attracting talent

Brendon Bernard, senior economist at Indeed Canada, talks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about how Canada is losing its competitive edge for attracting talent for its workforce and what it needs to do to compete.

Peak equity? Don’t expect repeat of huge pandemic returns

Brent Joyce, Investment Strategist at Mackenzie Investments, speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the outlook for equity markets.