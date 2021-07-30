Stocks eye worst month since March 2020 as China shares drag

Article content An index of emerging market shares fell on Monday as Chinese equities slipped on regulatory concerns, and was set for its worst month since a pandemic-led rout in March last year. MSCI’s index of EM shares was down 1% at 0813 GMT as stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong fell to their lowest this year, on investor worries over government regulations dented the education, property and tech sectors. Philippine shares dropped 3.5% after the Manila capital region went into lockdown to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Article content European bourses tracked their Asian counterparts into the red, with shares in Turkey, Russia, South Africa and Poland trading between 0.2% and 1% lower. Rising coronavirus cases in some Asian countries as well as tighter regulations in China, where PMI data is due over the weekend are some factors driving investor sentiment, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. The broader EM index has lost 6.6% so far this month, with half the losses attributable to sharp declines since last Friday when crackdowns on technology, education and property sectors in China spooked global markets. While most Asian currencies lost, Turkey’s lira and Russia’s rouble rose 0.5% and 0.8%, with the lira on course to end July around 3.4% higher, its first monthly gain in six.