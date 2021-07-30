Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Article content NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly” or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. “We are pleased with our progress in Q1, having completed a financing, as well as finalizing agreements with CMG and Cannahive, and submitting NNCP notifications for our 2.0 products.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “We remain focused and committed to creating a sustainable business developing innovative cannabis products for the Canadian market.”

Article content Highlights for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2021 The Company issued 26,966,037 units at $0.05 per unit for a total of $1,348,302, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The Company announced it executed a definitive agreement with CannaHive. This agreement finalizes the commercial arrangement with CannaHive to produce Cannabis 2.0 products at THR’s licensed facility. This agreement allows Sproutly to utilize CannaHive’s proprietary manufacturing and packaging equipment and related intellectual property to manufacture cannabis infused edibles, such as gummies and candies, at the THR facility.

The Company completed the formulation of its initial edible gummy and beverage products and filed with Health Canada its NNCP notification required to sell these products in Canada.

The Company executed a Definitive Agreement with CMG. The Agreement allows Sproutly to utilize brands developed by CMG and its affiliates and expand its innovative product portfolio (the “Acquired Products”) that will be produced and sold by THR. The Agreement will allow Sproutly to facilitate potential business-to-business sales of proprietary whole plant extracts to CMG’s network of Guild members. Subsequent Events Pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, the Company has converted a principal amount of $250,000 under the Indenture. Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, all accrued and unpaid interest on the converted Principal also becomes due and payable and the Company settled $8,222.22 in interest through the issuance of 91,358 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share. Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis The Company’s unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes at and for the period ended May 31, 2021, and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended May 31, 2021, are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About Sproutly Canada, Inc. Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver unique brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver the benefits of the APP technology with speed and efficiency worldwide.