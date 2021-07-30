SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

SproutLoud’s Localized Video Marketing enables brand-supported resellers to bookend branded video assets with customized pre-roll and end tag messaging targeted to local audiences. This means local dealers, distributors, independent retailers, insurance agents, brokers and other types of multi-location partners can quickly localize branded social stories and video ads for 7-, 15-, and 30-second spots across social channels and traditional TV.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.

“Video as a way to advertise in local markets is under-utilized and presents an amazing opportunity for our Enterprise clients and their local users,” said Gary Ritkes, president of SproutLoud. “More and more types of ad technologies require video content to connect with audiences via social media, digital marketing, Connected TV and standard local television. SproutLoud has created a way to get highly customized co-branded video content out to the market at scale.”

For brands and their resellers, it’s about quickly getting timely, relevant messaging in front of local customers where they are. “This allows our SMB clients, on main street USA, to advertise locally, while competing or collaborating with larger brands,” Ritkes said. “By adding a local spin to brand-created video content, the SMB can enter new advertising mediums and leverage professionally produced creative, without the typical logistics and costs associated with high-quality video ads.”

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud’s advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

