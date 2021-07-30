Spain’s economy grows faster than expected in Q2

Article content

MADRID — The Spanish economy rebounded faster than expected in the second quarter after unexpectedly contracting in the first three months of the year, when rising COVID-19 contagion forced new restrictions on businesses.

Spain’s gross domestic product expanded 2.8% in April-June compared to the quarter before, faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, official data showed on Friday. The economy had contracted 0.4% in January-March.

“This week’s data confirm a strong recovery is ongoing,” Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on her Twitter account.