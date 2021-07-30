Spain GDP expanded a faster than expected 2.8% in Q2 from Q1

Article content
Spain’s gross domestic product expanded 2.8%
in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month
period, as the government loosened most of the COVID-19
restrictions on businesses, preliminary data from the National
Statistics Institute showed on Friday.
The growth was faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, came
after a 0.4% contraction in the first quarter.
On an annual basis the economy grew by 19.8% and more than the
19% expected by analysts according to a Reuters poll.
Earlier this week, the Spanish government maintained its
economic growth forecast for the year at 6.5%.
(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti
Landauro)