Royal Caribbean expands COVID-19 policy as six guests test positive on ship

U.S. cruise liner Royal Caribbean Group said on Friday only passengers with a negative COVID-19 test will be let aboard, after six guests on its Adventure of the Seas cruise ship tested positive during routine testing.

The rule will apply to all guests departing on cruises that are five nights or longer, irrespective of their vaccine status, the company said.

Of the passengers who tested positive, only one had mild symptoms. Four out of the rest were vaccinated and not traveling together, while two were unvaccinated minors.