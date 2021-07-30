Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – Procter&Gamble reported on Friday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Procter&Gamble announced earnings per share of $1.13 on revenue of $18.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $18.37B.
Procter&Gamble shares are up 53.68% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.06% from its 52 week high of $146.92 set on November 9, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.
Procter&Gamble follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month
Procter&Gamble’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on July 21, who reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5625 on revenue of $9.31B.
PepsiCo had beat expectations on July 13 with second quarter EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.