Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Procter&Gamble reported on Friday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Procter&Gamble announced earnings per share of $1.13 on revenue of $18.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $18.37B.

Procter&Gamble shares are up 53.68% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.06% from its 52 week high of $146.92 set on November 9, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.

Procter&Gamble follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month

Procter&Gamble’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on July 21, who reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5625 on revenue of $9.31B.

PepsiCo had beat expectations on July 13 with second quarter EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar