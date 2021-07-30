Polyient marketplace, Ronaldinho drop, and a ‘staggering’ $4800 NFT sale … By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Investment firm and development studio Polyient has unveiled an NFT marketplace with decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality.

The marketplace dubbed “PolyientX” is set for a beta release in August on , with an official launch targeted for sometime in the Fall. The initial launch will feature NFTs from Ape In, a DeFi-enabled NFT collectibles game, and Rate Network, a decentralized NFT pricing, and rating protocol.

Blockchain-based Ronaldinho

Animoca Brands acquires blowfish

Vitalik signs up for Mark Cuban-backed NFT platform

The Alchemist NFT: autographnft.io

Publicist claims NFT sale of $4800 is a ‘staggering’ sum

Roundup