P&G beats quarterly sales estimates, warns of cost pressures By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



2/2

(Reuters) – Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) Co reported fourth-quarter sales on Friday that beat analysts’ estimates, but warned that rising commodity costs would take a bite out of its earnings this year.

The company said net sales rose 7% to $18.95 billion in the quarter ended June 30, compared with estimates of $18.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Late on Thursday, the Tide detergent maker named Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller as its new CEO, replacing David Taylor, who will become executive chairman on Nov. 1.