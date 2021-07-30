Peru’s new Marxist PM says ‘don’t worry’ as chances of radical policy shift rise

Article content LIMA — Peru was mired in uncertainty on Friday as bonds tumbled https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-currency-hits-record-low-bonds-fall-new-cabinet-announced-2021-07-30 and the currency hit a low after newly-elected socialist President Pedro Castillo appointed a hard-left Marxist as prime minister while the key post of finance minister remained vacant. Guido Bellido was named https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/peru-president-castillo-names-member-far-left-party-prime-minister-2021-07-29 prime minister on Thursday, dimming investor hopes that Castillo would choose moderate policies.

Article content Most of the rest of the cabinet was also sworn in, but the lack of an economy czar is likely to create uncertainty in markets already rocked by a campaign in which Castillo described himself a Marxist-Leninist. “Don’t worry. Everything’s going to be fine,” Bellido said in brief comments to reporters. Markets were not reassured. The local sol currency fell over 3% to an all-time low of 4.055 to the dollar. Peruvian sovereign bonds crashed and the country’s benchmark stock index dropped more than 4%, and was on track to close at its lowest since November. Castillo, inaugurated on Wednesday, took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday to defend his new government. “Our cabinet belongs to the people. It answers to the people,” Castillo wrote.