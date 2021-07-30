Peru’s new Marxist PM says ‘don’t worry’ as chances of radical policy shift rise

Article content LIMA — Peru’s newly appointed hard-left prime minister sought to soothe worried markets on Friday after President Pedro Castillo named members of his Marxist Free Peru party to key cabinet posts, sending both bond markets and the country’s currency tumbling. Guido Bellido, a hardliner from the Andean city of Cuzco who is little known in Lima circles, was named https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/peru-president-castillo-names-member-far-left-party-prime-minister-2021-07-29 prime minister on Thursday, scuttling investor hopes that Castillo would choose moderate advisers and sending an immediate chill through markets.

Castillo also tapped Ivan Merino, a little known mining specialist close to Free Peru, to oversee the sprawling metals industry in the world's No.2 copper producer. Castillo, a self-described Marxist-Leninist, campaigned on promises to hike taxes on miners to underwrite health and education reforms. Markets remained on edge throughout the day Friday as investors anxiously awaited Castillo's choice for the key finance minister position. Most of the rest of the cabinet had been sworn in on Thursday. "Don't worry. Everything's going to be fine," Bellido said in brief comments to reporters early in the day. Investors were not reassured https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-currency-hits-record-low-bonds-fall-new-cabinet-announced-2021-07-30. The local sol currency fell 3.6% to an all-time closing low of 4.068 to the dollar. Peruvian sovereign bonds plunged and the country's benchmark stock index was also on track to close at its lowest since November.