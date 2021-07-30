Peru sol, bonds hit as no finance minister named; Latam FX ends week lower

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Peru’s sol hit record lows and dollar

bonds fell on Friday after newly elected President Pedro

Castillo appointed a far-left prime minister but did not name a

finance minister, while the Latin American currencies index

headed for weekly losses.

Castillo appointed Guido Bellido, a member of his Marxist

party, as prime minister and did not name a finance minister in

his cabinet, raising uncertainty about the direction of policy

and the economy.

The move, which dimmed hopes for a moderate administration,

sent the 2060 bond issue down 1.4 cents on the

dollar to trade at 88.8 cents, near to one-month lows. The 2032

issue fell 1 cent, Refinitiv data showed.

Peru’s sol sank 3.5%, putting it on course to end

around 5% lower in July – its eight straight monthly decline.

“The noise is likely to put upside pressure on (the sol) in

the near term,” said strategists at Citi. “We move to neutral

our stance on Peru sovereign in our model portfolio due to

cabinet choices.”

Most other Latam currencies also fell against a strong

dollar, with the MSCI’s index sliding 1.8% and

heading for its worst month since January.

Brazil’s real weakened 2%, looking past data that

showed public finances improved in June with government debt

falling to 84% of GDP in June, lowest in a year.

The real is set to break a three-month winning streak as

political noise and rising COVID-19 cases weigh.

Mexico’s peso hit over three-week highs, before

dropping 0.2%.

Mexico’s economy grew 19.7% in the second quarter compared

with the same quarter a year earlier, when the formal and

informal economy was largely shut down by coronavirus pandemic

restrictions. It was the first year-on-year quarterly growth

since before the pandemic.

But as the coronavirus crisis continues and cases rise

sharply, the economy is likely to slow in the third quarter,

said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics.

Mexican shares, fell 0.8% after having scaled an

all-time high last session. The fall broke an eight day winning

run during which it gained 5.2%.

Among other regional share markets, a 5% slide for car

rental firm Localiza after second quarter results was

the most on Brazil’s Bovespa index, while declining iron

ore prices weighed on miner Vale.

MSCI’s index of Latin American stocks was

down 4.5%, its worst day since February and in line with a

global downturn in equity markets as China shares fell on

regulatory concerns, while Wall Street indices were weighed by

disappointing Amazon results.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1846 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1276.77 -1.44

MSCI LatAm 2504.68 -4.1

Brazil Bovespa 122045.80 -2.89

Mexico IPC 51173.50 -0.89

Chile IPSA 4217.22 -0.86

Argentina MerVal 66229.87 -1.613

Colombia COLCAP 1236.74 -0.73

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1873 -2.12

Mexico peso 19.9067 -0.35

Chile peso 760.5 -0.30

Colombia peso 3874 -0.78

Peru sol 4.068 -3.52

Argentina peso (interbank) 96.6800 -0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 0.84

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by Alistair Bell and Edmund Blair)

