Pearson plans to rollout new app globally after U.S. launch By Reuters



© Reuters.



LONDON (Reuters) – Education group Pearson said it planned to rollout its new Pearson+ app to markets around the world after it launched in the United States on Friday, the heart of its new strategy to build direct ties with learners.

Chief Executive Andy Bird told reporters the group was also in talks with several large multinational companies about becoming a partner to provide learning skills.

“Once we are launched, we do have extensive plans to roll out the model more broadly, internationally, including into the United Kingdom,” he said.