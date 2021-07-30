Paypal Crypto Services Targets the UK Community By CoinQuora



Paypal Crypto Services Targets the UK Community



PayPal expands to global reach to the UK.

The online payment firm believes in the potential that blockchain brings.

The giant online payment system, PayPal, continues to expand its global reach in the crypto world. Specifically, PayPal hopes to expand its crypto services in the country UK in the coming months. Indeed, this movement made by PayPal brings excitement to the crypto community in the UK.

Furthermore, PayPal stays focused on scaling up its crypto and blockchain technology. In fact, in the past weeks, PayPal increased the crypto purchases of its customers in the US to $100,000 per week with no annual purchase limit. Through this, traders and investors in the country can acquire more of their favorite cryptos using the platform.

This made Dan Schulman, chairman and CEO of PayPal react: