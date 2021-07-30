Outer Banks Cast Find Out If They’re Pogues Or Kooks

Season 2 of Outer Banks is officially streaming on Netflix (!!!!) and, hopefully, all our questions will finally be answered.
To celebrate, we invited the cast — Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow — to take a quiz to find out if they’re actually Kooks or Pogues IRL.
Now it’s your turn! Take the quiz below and find out once and for all if you’re really a Pogue or a Kook:
Be sure to watch Season 2 of Outer Banks, streaming on Netflix now.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!