Omers Infra, Goldman to buy German labs group Amedes

FRANKFURT — German laboratory group Amedes said on Friday it will be acquired by a consortium that includes Canada’s Omers Infrastructure and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.

The deal could be valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

The consortium also includes asset manager AXA Investment Managers, which will be acting on behalf of its clients.

Amedes’ majority owner, French infrastructure investor Antin, had earlier this year put up for sale the company whose business boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic. Antin bought Amedes in 2015 from buyout group General Atlantic at a valuation of about 800 million euros.