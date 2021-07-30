Oil prices drop, but on track for steep weekly gain

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices dropped on Friday but remained on track to post steep weekly gains with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations are expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the globe. Brent crude futures for September, which expires on Friday, fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.60 a barrel by 0506 GMT, following a 1.75% jump on Thursday. The more active Brent contract for October was down 48 cents, or 0.6% to $74.62 per barrel.

Article content U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.19 a barrel, whittling down a 1.7% rise from Thursday. “Oil prices pulled back slightly amid cautious sentiment across the Asia Pacific markets as investors weighed virus concerns and weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP and jobs data,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX. But both benchmark contracts were headed for gains of around 2% for the week, buoyed by indications of tight crude supplies and strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer. “This week, oil prices were buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and strong U.S. corporate earnings. But rising COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant in the United States may cast a shadow over the demand outlook,” Yang said.